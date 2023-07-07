Open in App
Corey Dillon's Bengals Ring of Honor comments had fans split

By Chris Roling,

1 day ago
Former Cincinnati Bengals running back Corey Dillon made waves recently by lashing out at the team’s Ring of Honor process.

Specifically, Dillon took issue with how the team handles the voting process for the Ring of Honor itself, while also throwing out the fact he (rightfully) believes he should be in the Hall of Fame.

Naturally, Dillon’s heavy-handed approach, especially seemingly out of nowhere, provoked all sorts of reactions from old and new fans alike — as well as commentary from the broader NFL audience, too.

Here’s a look at some of the most interesting reactions to Dillon’s comments, as this debate is only just getting started as his name will assuredly come up in the Ring of Honor conversation for the next few years.

