Deal to renovate Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway deferred; Likely not going to pass this term

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The future of Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway $100 million deal is looking bumpy.

Mayor John Cooper has been fighting to renovate the Fairgrounds Speedway for some time now, but with only a few weeks left in the current administration, it is looking less likely that it will pass before the end of the term.

On Thursday night, many supporters and some opponents of the speedway deal filled the chamber, but Vice Mayor Jim Shulman quickly pushed bills relating to the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway to a later meeting.

“I don’t understand why the Metro Council is continuously pushing this back,” said Joe Jollie, a supporter of speedway renovations.

The reason for the pushback is reportedly so that a public hearing can happen before council begins to vote on the renovations deal.

The public hearing is currently scheduled for Tuesday, July 25, and an effort to move the meeting to an earlier date was also deferred.

However, Thursday night was an opportunity for people to tell Nashville leaders what they thought about the possible renovation.

“We have a lot of sports here; we have a lot of tourists and fans who come here. They love country music. Country music and racing go together. Why not?” said Melissa Smithson, a supporter of renovating the speedway.

While the mayor or the vice mayor can call a special session, it is unlikely Cooper’s deal as it is written now will pass before he steps down.

Those who oppose renovating the speedway worry it’ll bring congestion and loud noises to the area, and some council members said they want more time before starting to vote.

“I think folks are a little fatigued right now with sports subsidy discussions. The Titans thing, with those on council who were engaged in the process, it was two meetings a week, it was phone calls, it was stuff outside of the public view…it was an incredibly demanding proposal…I think there is just fatigue right now,” Metro council member Sean Parker said.

Even though Cooper or Shulman can call a special session, it’s likely the future of the speedway will be decided by Nashville’s next mayor.

