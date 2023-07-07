Open in App
WKRN News 2

Deal to renovate Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway deferred; Likely not going to pass this term

By Adam Mintzer,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f9UQY_0nIgJdRG00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The future of Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway $100 million deal is looking bumpy.

Mayor John Cooper has been fighting to renovate the Fairgrounds Speedway for some time now, but with only a few weeks left in the current administration, it is looking less likely that it will pass before the end of the term.

On Thursday night, many supporters and some opponents of the speedway deal filled the chamber, but Vice Mayor Jim Shulman quickly pushed bills relating to the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway to a later meeting.

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway: What you need to know about the multiple lawsuits filed over racetrack’s future

“I don’t understand why the Metro Council is continuously pushing this back,” said Joe Jollie, a supporter of speedway renovations.

The reason for the pushback is reportedly so that a public hearing can happen before council begins to vote on the renovations deal.

The public hearing is currently scheduled for Tuesday, July 25, and an effort to move the meeting to an earlier date was also deferred.

However, Thursday night was an opportunity for people to tell Nashville leaders what they thought about the possible renovation.

“We have a lot of sports here; we have a lot of tourists and fans who come here. They love country music. Country music and racing go together. Why not?” said Melissa Smithson, a supporter of renovating the speedway.

While the mayor or the vice mayor can call a special session, it is unlikely Cooper’s deal as it is written now will pass before he steps down.

Metro Council unanimously approves 2024 fiscal budget

Those who oppose renovating the speedway worry it’ll bring congestion and loud noises to the area, and some council members said they want more time before starting to vote.

“I think folks are a little fatigued right now with sports subsidy discussions. The Titans thing, with those on council who were engaged in the process, it was two meetings a week, it was phone calls, it was stuff outside of the public view…it was an incredibly demanding proposal…I think there is just fatigue right now,” Metro council member Sean Parker said.

Even though Cooper or Shulman can call a special session, it’s likely the future of the speedway will be decided by Nashville’s next mayor.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nashville, TN newsLocal Nashville, TN
Metro Council approves reducing speed limit in this Nashville neighborhood
Nashville, TN20 hours ago
The future of Nashville's speedway hit a roadblock on Wednesday
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Grandmaster Flash headlining concert to raise money for purchase of Morris Memorial Building
Nashville, TN16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Nashville Airport board seats new members, despite protest from city and FAA
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Mid-year Greater Nashville housing report shows key changes from 2022
Nashville, TN16 hours ago
Mayoral candidates weigh in on license plate readers
Nashville, TN1 day ago
That’s lawsuit number four: Metro Nashville draws another lawsuit in Fairgrounds Speedway deal
Nashville, TN5 days ago
Plans to bring Amtrak through Nashville may curb city traffic
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Metro police investigating homicide on Clarksville Pike
Nashville, TN6 hours ago
Employee killed while servicing ride at Smith County Fair
South Carthage, TN1 day ago
Formula 1 coming to Nashville with Daniel Ricciardo set to drive down Lower Broadway
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Middle Tennessee city is home to the ‘World’s Largest Cedar Bucket’
Murfreesboro, TN1 day ago
Tennessee suburbs see home prices spike as Nashvillians look further outward
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Nashville singer-songwriter calls for city-wide protocols around roofie testing
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Williamson County homeowners worry about potentially armed robbers on the loose
Brentwood, TN15 hours ago
Person found shot at East Nashville apartment complex
Nashville, TN15 hours ago
Free air conditioners available for ‘at risk’ households in the Metro area
Nashville, TN4 hours ago
Owner of Johnny Cash Museum, Nudie's adds rental lofts to slate of Music City brands
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Crews extinguish fire at Martin’s BBQ in downtown Nashville
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Rivergate Skate Center is a neighborhood roller rink with a storied past
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Nashville Zoo welcomes third baby eland
Nashville, TN3 hours ago
Bill Anderson to be honored as Opry’s longest-serving member
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Hendersonville father hit by random bullet during Nashville Fourth of July firework show
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Williamson County manhunt continues for six vehicle burglary suspects
Franklin, TN14 hours ago
Nashville’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ fugitives: Week of July 5
Nashville, TN2 days ago
2 men shot, killed outside fast-food restaurant in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro, TN4 hours ago
A former motel in South Nashville has become essential for people leaving encampments. There’s tension over the conditions there.
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Man arrested after jumping fence, threatening to blow up Nashville church
Nashville, TN22 hours ago
First Authentic Poke Spot Coming Soon to Hendersonville
Hendersonville, TN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy