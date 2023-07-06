Open in App
Ja'Marr Chase makes NFL All-Under 25 Team

By Greg Wilson,

1 day ago
The Cincinnati Bengals have been a powerhouse on offense the past few years, with a lot of credit going to their young wide receivers Joe Burrow gets to throw to on every down.

Ja’Marr Chase has been the star of the group, and Nick Shook of NFL.com put him on his All-Under 25 team.

Here’s what Shook had to say about Chase:

Last season was a down year for Chase, based on the standard he set as a rookie in 2021. A 1,046-yard, nine-touchdown season still isn’t anything to scoff at, though. He has now reached 1,000 yards in consecutive campaigns. He did it in 2022 while dealing with a nagging hip injury that cost him four games, yet he still led the AFC North-champion Bengals in receptions and receiving yards. I expect him to be among the game’s elites for quite some time.

A couple of other wide receivers, Justin Jefferson and Ceedee Lamb, also made the team. There were no more Bengals listed.

Chase has earned his spot on this list with 2,501 yards and 22 touchdowns in just two seasons as a pro.

