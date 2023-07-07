Open in App
KRQE News 13

PNM says it has enough electricity to meet demand during summer heat

By Jordan Honeycutt,

1 day ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With triple-digit temperatures sweeping New Mexico, PNM is assuring customers, they are ready for the surge in demand. This, despite concerns that surfaced last year about a possible electricity shortage. “We have never at PNM had rolling blackouts, and we don’t anticipate it this year. We have sufficient adequacy to meet the demands for the high temperatures this summer,” said PNM spokesperson Terri Reishus.

PNM said customers should not be worried about losing power this year. The power utility had raised the possibility last year saying the closure of the San Juan Generating Station could lead to a power shortage. Thursday, PNM officials told News 13 they kept one portion of the plant open just in case. At this point, they no longer need it after securing electricity from other sources.

They still said it’s a good idea to conserve electricity whenever possible by closing blinds, using ceiling fans, and making sure homes are well insulated. PNM said, while they do not expect rolling outages, if it did reach that point, they would notify customers by phone, text, or email.

