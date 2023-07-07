Open in App
Action News Jax

‘Mold and roaches;’ Westside apartment tenants want issues fixed

By Nick Gibson,

1 day ago

Several residents in the Madelyn Oaks Apartments say they have major problems in their units that haven’t been addressed.

From a roach infestation to stoves not properly working -- these neighbors tell Action News Jax they are fed up with the complex.

“It makes me feel like they don’t care about us,” Tyona Thaxton said.

Thaxton is pregnant and lives in those apartments. She says there are major issues going on inside of her apartment and they’ve not been addressed.

“The floor is like soaking wet… as you can see from the towel,” Thaxton said.

Thaxton claims she’s dealt with water problems since Jun. 1 and maintenance at the complex hasn’t fixed it.

“It’s coming from the walls, so it’s either a neighbor’s pipes have burst or mines I’m not sure. But I do know it’s caused water damage to the floor,” Thaxton said.

We spoke with another neighbor who didn’t want to be identified but took us through her home.

“Mold and roaches,” that resident said.

She showed us areas where she claims there’s not just mold, but also a roach infestation. She says those problems haven’t been fixed either.

We reached out to Highmark Residential, the apartment complex’s regional office to see if we could get answers for these residents, but no one answered.

