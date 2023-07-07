1 killed, 1 injured in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Frayser, Memphis Police say.

Police responded to a shooting on Smith Ridge Road near Beacon Hill Drive at around 9:09 p.m. Officers found two victims. One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police say the other victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the suspects fled the scene on foot.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.