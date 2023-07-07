Man shot multiple times at gas station on Overlook Road: Mobile Police

(UPDATE 10:42 p.m.) : Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that one person was shot at a gas station on Overlook Road Thursday night.

According to officials, two people got into an argument inside the store. The argument then continued outside where police said multiple rounds were fired. One man was shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital, however, he is expected to be ok.

Officials said an innocent bystander’s tire was popped and at least one round was fired into that vehicle.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Multiple Mobile Police officers are at a gas station on Overlook Road. Crime scene tape is up at the scene.

