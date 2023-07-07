Open in App
Warwick holds 7th annual Food Truck Festival

By News 12 Staff,

1 day ago

Thursday marked the seventh annual Warwick Food Truck festival.

The event included an array of food trucks and local craft beverages.

Attendees also enjoyed live music from local artists, including the Barrelhouse Blues Band.

It all took place at 100 Saint Stephens Pl. from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.

