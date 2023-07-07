Open in App
nbc15.com

Documents show Middleton employee used public works garage to run business for 10 years

By Elizabeth Wadas,

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Madison, WI newsLocal Madison, WI
Vehicle pulled from Rock River reported stolen in 1993, sheriff’s office says
Madison, WI1 day ago
Construction resumes on US Hwy 18/151 impacting traffic until November
Madison, WI1 day ago
More than 1,700 without power on Madison’s southwest side
Madison, WI20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man Connected To Vehicle Thefts And Entries In Dodge County Makes Initial Appearance In Fond Du lac County Court
Appleton, WI1 day ago
Marshfield Clinics Accepting Patient Occupation Data
Beaver Dam, WI13 hours ago
Hartland-Lakeside School District Families Ask Wisconsin Attorney General to Investigate School Board Corruption
Hartland, WI1 day ago
Evidence examined in Yoblonski case
Madison, WI1 day ago
Broken power line causes road blockage, knocks out power for thousands on Madison's SW side
Madison, WI21 hours ago
Two people escape house fire in Beaver Dam
Beaver Dam, WI2 days ago
Middleton police investigating Thursday morning strong-armed robbery
Middleton, WI17 hours ago
Wisconsin man fleeing hit and run smashes into residence, arrested for 4th OWI
Janesville, WI21 hours ago
WisDOT focuses on reckless driving prevention as new law toughens penalties
Madison, WI2 days ago
12 wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked
Arlington, WI2 days ago
Bridge for bikers and walkers proposed across Highway 30
Madison, WI2 days ago
On the Road meets Dodgeville mayor
Dodgeville, WI19 hours ago
Chase results in at least five-car crash in downtown Madison
Madison, WI6 hours ago
On the Road heads to Dodgeville
Dodgeville, WI19 hours ago
Officials identify Beaver Dam man found dead outside Alma gentleman's club
Beaver Dam, WI2 days ago
Food delivery service laying off 26 drivers in one of Wisconsin’s busiest markets
Madison, WI16 hours ago
Dodge County train derailment cause unknown
Reeseville, WI2 days ago
Public health officials reminds residents of illegal dumping effects
Madison, WI2 days ago
Madison Fire Dept. reports several fires were related to Fourth of July fireworks
Madison, WI2 days ago
Janesville PD: Drunk driver smashes into cars, house
Janesville, WI1 day ago
Safety officials are investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy injured at Wisconsin sawmill
Madison, WI1 day ago
Aerial speed enforcement scheduled for parts of Wisconsin Thursday, Friday
Madison, WI2 days ago
Grill blamed for fire that burned backyard, power pole
Madison, WI1 day ago
New pics show mud-caked car pulled from Rock River 30 years after being stolen
Janesville, WI19 hours ago
21-year-old Fitchburg man arrested after high-speed chase through Dane Co.
Fitchburg, WI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy