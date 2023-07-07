Spacecraft Operations Engineer Nagin Cox to introduce ‘Good Night Oppy’ film

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Spacecraft Operations Engineer, Nagin Cox, will be introducing the film, “Good Night Oppy,” during an evening of exploring space, robotics, and women in STEM, according to a release from the Museum of the Southwest.

After graduating from Cornell University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Operations Research and Industrial Engineering, as well as a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology, Nagin was commissioned as an officer in the United States Air Force. She worked in F-16 Aircrew Training and received a Masters degree in Space Operations Systems Engineering from the Air Force Institute of Technology, according to the release.

As a captain, Nagin served as an Orbital Analyst at NORAD/Space Command in Cheyenne Mountain, Colorado Springs.

She joined the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in 1993, serving as a systems engineer and manager on multiple interplanetary missions including NASA/JPL’s Galileo mission to Jupiter, the Mars Exploration Rover Missions, as well as the Kepler telescope mission to search for Earth-like planets around other stars.

Venture Robotics will also be present, exhibiting their robots.

The event will be at the Marian West and William Blanton Blakemore Planetarium on Saturday, July 15 th with the film starting at 6pm.

Doors open at 5:30pm and guests are being invited to stay after the film for an exclusive Q&A session with Nagin Cox at around 7:45pm.

