Open in App
WOKV

‘Mold and roaches;’ Westside apartment tenants want issues fixed

By Nick Gibson,

1 day ago

Several residents in the Madelyn Oaks Apartments say they have major problems in their units that haven’t been addressed.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

From a roach infestation to stoves not properly working -- these neighbors tell Action News Jax they are fed up with the complex.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks ]

“It makes me feel like they don’t care about us,” Tyona Thaxton said.

Thaxton is pregnant and lives in those apartments. She says there are major issues going on inside of her apartment and they’ve not been addressed.

“The floor is like soaking wet… as you can see from the towel,” Thaxton said.

Thaxton claims she’s dealt with water problems since Jun. 1 and maintenance at the complex hasn’t fixed it.

“It’s coming from the walls, so it’s either a neighbor’s pipes have burst or mines I’m not sure. But I do know it’s caused water damage to the floor,” Thaxton said.

We spoke with another neighbor who didn’t want to be identified but took us through her home.

“Mold and roaches,” that resident said.

She showed us areas where she claims there’s not just mold, but also a roach infestation. She says those problems haven’t been fixed either.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

We reached out to Highmark Residential, the apartment complex’s regional office to see if we could get answers for these residents, but no one answered.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Jacksonville, FL newsLocal Jacksonville, FL
‘I was sweating:’ Jacksonville business awaits air conditioning repairs
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
JSO graduating class of 2023, ready to commit their lives to maintain safety
Jacksonville, FL1 hour ago
Jacksonville officials share update on plans to transform Florida’s ‘River City’
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
City of Jacksonville Beach is asking for your help to identify 3 ATM thief’s
Jacksonville Beach, FL22 hours ago
“There’s been a huge need for nurses:” Local hospital has a new method to combat nursing shortage
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
‘Advanced state of decomposition;’ Body found outside of home in Lakeshore neighborhood, JSO says
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
Decomposing body found in Lakeshore home owned by sister of once-missing woman
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
JSO Overdose Unit tackles fentanyl deaths in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing woman
Jacksonville, FL8 hours ago
JSO investigating what led to the death of a 2-year-old at a local hospital
Jacksonville, FL18 hours ago
Stormy weather pattern shows dangers of lightning strikes
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
Multiple northbound lanes closed on Roosevelt Boulevard at Timuquana Road due to police activity
Jacksonville, FL21 hours ago
JSO locates missing Lakeshore woman
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a person shot in the groin in Hogans Creek area
Jacksonville, FL5 hours ago
JSO: Teenager injured in accidental shooting in Lincoln Villas neighborhood
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
‘My friend Ben:’ Jacksonville civil rights, journalism trailblazer laid to rest on Saturday
Jacksonville, FL35 minutes ago
‘Great sadness:’ Officer takes his own life while on duty, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says
Jacksonville, FL22 hours ago
UPDATE: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office found two missing children
Jacksonville, FL8 hours ago
City of Atlantic Beach is hosting a meet and greet for City Manager candidates
Atlantic Beach, FL1 day ago
Duval man who caused school lockdowns in 2022 pleads guilty to federal hate crimes in separate case
Jacksonville, FL21 hours ago
Teen girl, the victim of a Ponte Vedra Beach stabbing publicly thanked her loved ones
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL1 day ago
Navy says it will cost $8M to $10M to repair littoral combat ships, spokesperson says
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
Summer at the Cummer community event series finally kicks off
Jacksonville, FL2 hours ago
Florida Teen Turns Violent After Being Refused A Ride to the Video Game Store
Palm Coast, FL19 days ago
Heart-Stopping Rescue: How This 11-Year-Old Kidnap Victim Was Found in Jacksonville, Florida
Jacksonville, FL23 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy