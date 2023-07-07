Fan Throws Phone At Drake After Bebe Rexha, Pink & Lil Nas X Incidents

Dang! Even Drake isn’t exempt from having a phone thrown at him while performing on stage. After Bebe Rexha was assaulted with a fan’s phone last month, followed by P i nk having a fan throw their mother’s ashes at them, plus Lil Nas X having a fan throw a pocket coochie at him, a fan was seen throwing a phone at Drizzy during the opening night of his tour, It’s All A Blur.

RELATED : Bebe Rexha Spotted At Recent Concert Sporting Protective Eyewear After Being Hit In Face With Fan’s Phone

While in Chicago, Illinois on Wednesday (July 5), Drake and 21 Savage arrived to the United Center for the first night of their joint tour.

As the Toronto, Canada rapper took to the stage to perform a rendition of Ginuwine ‘s 1999 song “So Anxious,” he would soon experience the same fate as recent artists who have had their performances interrupted by fans throwing various items at them on stage.

RELATED : Fan Throws Their Mother’s Ashes On Stage While Pink Is Performing

A video, capturing the incident, has made its way online and has gone viral. It shows the moment a cellphone is thrown at the 36-year-old “Hotline Bling” rapper. The phone ends up hitting him in the arm; however, he did not let the incident fully interrupt his performance and ruin the show.

As Drake watched the phone land on the ground next to him, he continued to croon along to “So Anxious.” One fan who caught the incident, uploaded the video to TikTok and said, “Someone threw a phone at papi.”

RELATED : She Is Not One Of Them! Adele Warns Fans Not To Throw Anything At Her Onstage: “I’ll F*King Kll You”

As mentioned, Bebe Rexha, Pink and Lil Nas X have also had things thrown at them on stage recently. With Bebe Rexha, her incident resulted in her getting a black and bruised eye, and needing to go to the hospital to receive stitches to her wound. The fan in her case has been charged with assault for his reckless behavior, which he ultimately blamed on him “thinking it would be funny.”

With Pink, she had a fan throw their mother’s ashes at her while she performed on stage. The singer was clearly left befuddled and weirded out by the incident. Then in Lil Nas X’s case, he was performing on stage when a fan threw a sex toy at him. He picked it up and asked, “Who threw their p***y onstage?”

RELATED : Fan Requests For Machine Gun Kelly To Punch Him In The Face Mid-Concert

#Socialites, be sure to check out the post below, then leave us your thoughts in a comment after!

Source

The post Fan Throws Phone At Drake After Bebe Rexha, Pink & Lil Nas X Incidents appeared first on Hollywood Unlocked .