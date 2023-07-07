Christopher "Chris" M. Lins

Madison - Christopher M. Lins, 36, of Madison, WI passed away unexpectedly due to unexplained cardiac arrest on July 2, 2023, in Madison. He was born on March 17,1987, in Madison, and was known to his loved ones as Chris.

Chris was the son of Mitchell and Debra Lins (Hohlstein). Chris was a vibrant and energetic individual who lived life to the fullest. Chris was a graduate of Madison East High School in 2005, and would later go on to graduate college from UW-Oshkosh with a degree in Kinesiology. He then went on to receive his physical therapy assistant degree at MATC-Milwaukee. Chris was a devoted professional as a physical therapist assistant at UW-Health Sports Medicine.

He possessed a deep passion for everything he did and had a strong love for his family, Olyvia, the love of his life. His 2 year old daughter, Abby Lou who he called his little "wooski” and “dear”. Chris and Olyvia were raising their beautiful daughter on the North side of Madison, where Chris was born and raised. He was a proud life-long northsider and proud to raise his daughter in the community he loved so much. He held a bond so close with his parents, Deb and Mitch, that would make anyone envious. Finally, his life-long brother and best friend, Jeremy Lins who grew up along side him. Chris was forever his protector. Chris had a tight-knit group of friends, many who knew him since childhood and each to have a story or two to share and who cherished his presence in their lives. Chris was known for his knowledgeable, caring nature, and his unwavering persistence. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and was a natural leader.

In his free time, Chris enjoyed hunting, fishing and coaching football. Chris was always searching for the biggest bass and buck and he did anything he could to be successful. He was very successful in fishing and won many tournaments with his brother Jeremy in Angler’s Choice, WABTA, Madison Bass and many other local tournaments. He loved to hunt and fish with his dad Mitchell and started fishing from a very young age. Chris also shared a very close connection with his mom, going out to eat and helping with family gatherings. He was also a devoted member of Northside Bass, a team of his closest friends who all loved to fish too. You could usually find him on the water fishing, either with friends or family, even alone, Chris just loved to fish. Chris also took sports seriously. He was an avid Packers fan and loved all of Wisconsin sports. As an athlete himself in his younger days, he continued on by sharing that passion through coaching. Chris has been the offensive coordinator for eight years at East High-school. These hobbies allowed him to connect with nature and share his skills and knowledge with others. He found solace and joy in these activities and everything he did, always with a smile.

Chris is survived by his life partner, Olyvia Kuchta, and their two-year-old daughter, Abby Lou Lins. He is also survived by his mother, Debra (Hohlstein) Lins, his father, Mitchell Lins, and his brother, Jeremy Lins, along with Jeremy's fiancée, Meagan David. Chris also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins who will miss him dearly. He also had his faithful companions, Crosby, Lady Gaga, and Kiki, who were his best buds.

Chris was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ken (Pa) and Gloria (Gigga) Hohlstein, Cletus and Patricia Lins, his aunt, Teri Hohlstein, his aunt, Michelle Lins, great aunts and uncles, and his cousin, Shane Cornelius.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, July 7, 2023, at ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH at 5001 N Sherman Ave. Madison, WI 53704 followed by a service at 8:00 pm. A celebration of Chris's life will take place on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at a Kilkenny Farms Park at 1021 Water Wheel Dr Waunakee, WI 53597 from 12-4pm.

Chris will be remembered for his vibrant spirit, his love for his family, his dedication to helping others and overall zest for life. He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Chris lived every second of his life to the fullest, remembering Chris is remembering to make every second count.

