Open in App
Fox Weather

Plumes of Saharan dust could impact air quality, sunsets over Florida

By Andrew Wulfeck,

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Huge mango tree in Tarpon Springs, Florida.
Tarpon Springs, FL4 days ago
Texas woman calls for help after 'strange creature' she saved causes havoc inside vehicle
San Antonio, TX25 days ago
Princess cruise ship from Alaska with thousands onboard damaged after hitting San Francisco pier
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Caught on cam: Eerie lightning strikes photobomb July 4th fireworks show in Tennessee
Lobelville, TN3 days ago
Virginia photographer captures magical footage of rainbow's birth from cloud
Lebanon, VA23 hours ago
9-Foot invaders from outer space or something else?
Las Vegas, NV26 days ago
Whale-watching excursion off California coast discovers rare sighting in Monterey Bay
Monterey, CA6 hours ago
A tsunami struck Florida last week. Here’s how it was different from a quake-triggered event
Clearwater, FL10 days ago
Dust storm consumes Texas highway during severe weather
Amarillo, TX5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy