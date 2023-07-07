Bats come alive as Express trounce Willmar

The Eau Claire Express began a four-game road trip with a blowout win over the Willmar Stingers, a fellow first-half division champion.

The Express bested the Stingers 15-5 on the heels of great production from their lineup. The Express are now 3-0 in the second half and 23-14 overall this season. The Stingers won the Great Plain West first half title by five games with a 26-8 record, and are now 0-1 in the second half.

The Express used four-run innings in the first and fourth to take an early 8-2 lead.

Temo Becerra began Eau Claire’s first inning rally with an RBI hit before Camden Ross launched a three-run home run to center field to put them up 4-0.

The Express’ four-run fourth inning came after they had loaded the bases with two outs. Becerra got his second RBI hit of the game, followed by a bases-clearing double by Reed Latimer that put Eau Claire up 8-2.

Express starting pitcher Kale Hopke gave up four runs in four innings pitched. He surrendered one run in the first and third innings and was removed after giving up two more in the bottom of the fourth.

Reliever Robert Hogan replaced Hopke in the fifth and pitched four solid innings. He gave up just one run and one hit and struck out six. The one run was surrendered on a solo home run in the sixth inning.

Rayth Peterson and Tanner Sagouspe picked up RBI hits in the fifth inning for the Express to put two more runs on the board. Peterson had another RBI hit in the eighth inning, which was followed up by a two-RBI hit by Kaden Galason later in the inning, which made it 15-5 Express.

Ricky Apodaca came in for the ninth and wrapped up the game with a one-two-three inning, which locked up the 15-5 win for the Express.

The Express had 14 total hits in the game and the Stingers had just five. Peterson led the way with three hits, while Ross and Latimer led in RBIs with three each.

Going back to their first half title-clinching win over Rochester on Monday, the Express are riding a four-game winning streak.

They have one more game against the Stingers in Willmar on Friday, which is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Lance Lauve is scheduled to start on the mound for the Express. He is 2-0 with a 5.84 ERA this season.

Afterward, they are traveling down to Waterloo for two games against the Bucks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on Saturday at 2:35 p.m. on Sunday. On Monday, the Express will host the first of two more games against Waterloo at Carson Park.