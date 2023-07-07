Millions make the move to Threads, Meta's "Twitter killer"

"I was on Twitter today and it was about all you could see was Threads," said Nathan Brunmeier of Minneapolis.
"So Threads knowledge is very minimal. So in the conversation with you, that's the first time I've heard of it," said Derek Prok of Minneapolis.
Sean Lanterman with Computer Forensic Services says it's not a surprise that tens of millions of people signed up for the app in its first 24 hours.
"Meta has leveraged its subscribers to its other platforms, you know, namely Instagram, and so they're able to get a lot of people signed up relatively quickly just because it's a convenient process," Lanterman said.
But he says the strong start for the app means nothing without engagement.
"It's not the number of subscribers. I think it's how often people are using it," Lanterman said.
Like with any new platform, Lanterman says it's important to know what you're giving up when signing up.
