Millions make the move to Threads, Meta's "Twitter killer"

By Allen Henry,

1 day ago

Meta claims millions have made the move to Threads 02:07

MINNEAPOLIS – It's a clash of the tech titans.

Twitter is threatening to sue the owners of Facebook. They're mad about Meta's new app called "Threads."

Experts call it a potential "Twitter Killer," and it's getting a whole lot of hype.

Thirty million people have signed up already just a day after launching.

Depending on who you ask, the buzz about the new social media app is either inescapable, or not even on your radar.

RELATED: First Threads posts from your favorite Minnesota teams, celebs, cities and more

"I was on Twitter today and it was about all you could see was Threads," said Nathan Brunmeier of Minneapolis.

"So Threads knowledge is very minimal. So in the conversation with you, that's the first time I've heard of it," said Derek Prok of Minneapolis.

Sean Lanterman with Computer Forensic Services says it's not a surprise that tens of millions of people signed up for the app in its first 24 hours.

"Meta has leveraged its subscribers to its other platforms, you know, namely Instagram, and so they're able to get a lot of people signed up relatively quickly just because it's a convenient process," Lanterman said.

But he says the strong start for the app means nothing without engagement.

"It's not the number of subscribers. I think it's how often people are using it," Lanterman said.

Like with any new platform, Lanterman says it's important to know what you're giving up when signing up.

RELATED: Zuckerberg claims tens of millions of Threads signups within hours of launch

"Apps like Instagram, like Threads, they collect a lot of personal information. Information about race, sexual orientation, who your employer is," he said.

But will Minnesotans be signing up?

"I think there's enough already. Of course I thought that before TikTok came out and I love TikTok," said Hannah Friel of Minneapolis.

Threads is only on phones at this point. There's no desktop version.

