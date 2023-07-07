Open in App
Inside The Nuggets

Nuggets Player Shares Hilarious Reaction to Bruce Brown Leaving

By Farbod Esnaashari,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XlyFg_0nIg6tAY00

View the original article to see embedded media.

Bruce Brown may have only been on the Denver Nuggets for one season, but he will always be remembered very fondly in their championship season. It was a season of good vibes, chemistry, and once-in-a-lifetime camaraderie for the Nuggets, so it hurt to see Brown go. One player, in particular, shared a hilarious reaction to Brown leaving for Indiana.

When the Denver Nuggets posted their goodbye Tweet for Bruce Brown, Christian Braun responded with a comical middle finger emoji for his former teammate. Obviously, Braun is joking with his response and is just going to miss his teammate.

While it's all fun and games with the response to Brown leaving, the Denver Nuggets are going to seriously miss Brown on the court. There were numerous times throughout the NBA playoffs where Brown carried the Nuggets' bench unit, and managed to do just a little bit of everything. His playoff numbers a game were 12 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 steals. He did this on a staggering 51% from the field.

With Brown's absence, the Nuggets will need their younger players like Christian Braun to step up. The Nuggets likely know this will be their situation for the upcoming season and develop their youth accordingly. The team is still a few months away from training, so for now, Nuggets fans should still enjoy their championship season.

Related Articles

Former NBA Star Destroys Narrative About Nikola Jokic's Playoff Run

Nuggets Broadcaster Reacts to Backlash Over 'Lakers Daddy' Comments

NBA Legend Makes Incredible Nikola Jokic Observation

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
From $47M To $4M: Russell Westbrook Resigns After One Of The Largest Salary Cuts In NBA History
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
Nikola Jokic Playing Summer Basketball in Serbia Goes Viral
Denver, CO1 day ago
Nikola Jokic Nominated For Two Major Awards
Denver, CO20 hours ago
Former Super Bowl Champion Linebacker Dead At 64
Starkville, MS1 day ago
Victor Wembanyama Keeps It Real After His Summer League Debut: "I Didn't Really Know What I Was Doing On The Court Tonight"
San Antonio, TX12 hours ago
There's Something Hidden In The Hershey's Logo And It'll Rock Your World
Hershey, PA7 days ago
Kendrick Perkins Claims Kobe Bryant’s Comeback From Rape Allegations Gave Him “Best Story In NBA History”
Edwards, CO22 hours ago
My idyllic mountain town was once the place to be for hippies & celebs alike – but zillionaires have destroyed its soul
Aspen, CO2 days ago
Damian Lillard sends cryptic tweet as Miami Heat trade buzz continues
Miami, FL1 day ago
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Deleted Her Controversial Vacation Photos
New York City, NY2 days ago
WATCH: ‘Poolside Karen’ Goes Viral for Racist Comments Towards Latine Family
Lakewood, CO1 day ago
Casa Bonita: Iconic Denver Mexican Restaurant Reopening
Denver, CO18 hours ago
The cities with the most expensive homes in the Denver metro area
Denver, CO1 day ago
LA Lakers star Max Christie shows off ‘insane’ body transformation with shocked fans telling him ‘damn you bulked up’
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Golfer Disqualified From Major Tournament After Just 5 Holes
Pebble Beach, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy