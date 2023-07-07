Nuggets Player Shares Hilarious Reaction to Bruce Brown Leaving

View the original article to see embedded media.

Bruce Brown may have only been on the Denver Nuggets for one season, but he will always be remembered very fondly in their championship season. It was a season of good vibes, chemistry, and once-in-a-lifetime camaraderie for the Nuggets, so it hurt to see Brown go. One player, in particular, shared a hilarious reaction to Brown leaving for Indiana.

When the Denver Nuggets posted their goodbye Tweet for Bruce Brown, Christian Braun responded with a comical middle finger emoji for his former teammate. Obviously, Braun is joking with his response and is just going to miss his teammate.

While it's all fun and games with the response to Brown leaving, the Denver Nuggets are going to seriously miss Brown on the court. There were numerous times throughout the NBA playoffs where Brown carried the Nuggets' bench unit, and managed to do just a little bit of everything. His playoff numbers a game were 12 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 steals. He did this on a staggering 51% from the field.

With Brown's absence, the Nuggets will need their younger players like Christian Braun to step up. The Nuggets likely know this will be their situation for the upcoming season and develop their youth accordingly. The team is still a few months away from training, so for now, Nuggets fans should still enjoy their championship season.

