Open in App
Denver7 News KMGH

Man killed, woman injured after crash involving car, motorcycle in Aurora

By Óscar Contreras,

1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QjOz5_0nIg2I5r00

AURORA, Colo. – A man was killed and a woman was left in critical condition following a crash involving a car and motorcycle early Thursday afternoon in Aurora.

Police responded to a report of a crash on E. Quincy Ave. and S. Jasper St. at around 1:20 p.m. At the scene, officers found three victims.

An investigation revealed a 2003 Saturn station wagon driven by a 51-year-old Aurora woman who was with her adult daughter, was turning left from Jasper onto westbound E. Quincy Ave. when it was struck by a 2005 Honda motorcycle going east on E. Quincy Ave. A 19-year-old man was driving the 2005 Honda motorcycle.

All three were taken to a hospital where the 19-year-old succumbed to his injuries, according to police. The driver of the Saturn suffered life-threatening injuries. Her daughter is in stable condition.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the deadly crash.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 6, 8pm

Police said the westbound lanes on E. Quincy Ave. were closed for nearly two hours and opened back up at approximately 3:30 p.m.

APD Traffic Investigators will examine the scene to determine the cause of the crash and any contributing factors.

If you witnessed this crash, or have dash-camera footage, and have not yet spoken to police, please reach out to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867.

The crash marks the 34th traffic-related death this year in Aurora, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N3F3R_0nIg2I5r00
The Follow Up What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject (What is this follow-up idea about? Please be specific) Body Security Check

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Judge apologizes to woman hit by train while in police car
Fort Lupton, CO19 hours ago
Westminster police officer driving on Sheridan Blvd. struck, killed pedestrian
Westminster, CO2 days ago
Greeley man dead, 5 hurt in wreck near LaSalle
Greeley, CO2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
19-year-old motorcyclist killed in Aurora crash
Aurora, CO1 day ago
Police: At least one dead in overnight crash
Denver, CO1 hour ago
Arrest made in deadly Denver hit-and-run crash
Denver, CO1 hour ago
Body cam shows Arvada police taking down 'reckless' motorcycle rider
Arvada, CO23 hours ago
Aurora neighbors react to deadly teen shooting after car break-in
Aurora, CO18 hours ago
Denver police investigating deadly hit-and-run, assault as homicide
Denver, CO1 hour ago
Westminster officer hits, kills pedestrian on July 4th
Westminster, CO2 days ago
Arrest made after homicide victim found in west Denver
Denver, CO2 hours ago
Aurora man arrested after allegedly fatally shooting teen trying to steal car
Aurora, CO1 day ago
REPORT: Fireworks shot at Colorado homeless camp from moving vehicle
Lakewood, CO1 day ago
Aurora Police give update on killing of 13-year-old at mall
Aurora, CO1 day ago
Colorado woman, dog hospitalized after hitting cow in western Kansas
Greeley, CO21 hours ago
Aurora police investigating overnight shooting of two teens
Aurora, CO2 days ago
Kerr Gulch Road in Jeffco reopens after tanker crash
Evergreen, CO23 hours ago
Police arrest Aurora man accused of shooting 2 teens trying to steal his car
Aurora, CO1 day ago
Vail Police arrest suspected bike thief in Lakewood
Vail, CO1 day ago
Teen caught driving 108 MPH in 60 MPH zone in Colorado
Boulder, CO1 day ago
1 woman dead following car crash Monday night, Aurora police says
Aurora, CO4 days ago
Docs: Police find bomb-making materials, suspect says he was making fireworks
Englewood, CO2 days ago
Police catch 18-year-old driving 108 mph near Boulder
Boulder, CO1 day ago
2 teens charged in pregnant woman’s death in Aurora
Aurora, CO1 day ago
10 arrested following western slope drug busts, more suspects
Denver, CO18 hours ago
Colorado man dies after falling while hiking
Boulder, CO1 day ago
Man accused of stealing bras and panties identified
Lakewood, CO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy