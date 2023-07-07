Man killed, woman injured after crash involving car, motorcycle in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. – A man was killed and a woman was left in critical condition following a crash involving a car and motorcycle early Thursday afternoon in Aurora.

Police responded to a report of a crash on E. Quincy Ave. and S. Jasper St. at around 1:20 p.m. At the scene, officers found three victims.

An investigation revealed a 2003 Saturn station wagon driven by a 51-year-old Aurora woman who was with her adult daughter, was turning left from Jasper onto westbound E. Quincy Ave. when it was struck by a 2005 Honda motorcycle going east on E. Quincy Ave. A 19-year-old man was driving the 2005 Honda motorcycle.

All three were taken to a hospital where the 19-year-old succumbed to his injuries, according to police. The driver of the Saturn suffered life-threatening injuries. Her daughter is in stable condition.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the deadly crash.

Police said the westbound lanes on E. Quincy Ave. were closed for nearly two hours and opened back up at approximately 3:30 p.m.

APD Traffic Investigators will examine the scene to determine the cause of the crash and any contributing factors.

If you witnessed this crash, or have dash-camera footage, and have not yet spoken to police, please reach out to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867.

The crash marks the 34th traffic-related death this year in Aurora, police said.

