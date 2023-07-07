Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
A closer look at Arkansas broadcaster Dave Woodman, who will be inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences
By Bob Clausen,
1 day ago
Since the 1970s Dave Woodman has been a part of the Arkansas television landscape. He will be inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Mid-America chapters Golden Circle this weekend.
The Golden Circle is an Emmy Award that honors media professionals who began in television at least 50 years ago, making significant contributions to the medium during that time. Dave Woodman fits that bill.
His achievements as the one-time voice of the Razorbacks, a Hall of Fame sportscaster and a news anchor are a few of these honors.
Dave was a part of the celebrated on-air team that included news anchor Roy Mitchell, weatherman Tom Bonner and news anchor Carolyn Long.
His former KARK news director Bob Steel summed Dave up this way.
“He typifies, I think, renowned broadcaster,” Steel said. “This guy was made for television.”
Carolyn Long remembers hearing what Steve is referring to.
“Dave would get up, go to the newsroom, get the scores and come back, slide into his seat, just in time for Roy Mitchell to say and ‘Now let’s kick it over to the ‘Big Redhead’ with sports,’” Long recalled. “Dave would do his update, and when we went to break, Dave would say, ‘Dog gone it Roy, you know I hate that.’ Roy did poke fun at him.”
“He does not like the Big Redhead,” Sullivan said.
Over the decades, hair color may be the only thing about Dave that has changed because he still sets the bar high.
“Consummate television professional and consummate television star. Good looking and dressed well,” Steel recalled. “You know him as the guy who advertises for Doctor Currie. I know him as the guy who advertised for Mae Horn. All the best-dressed men Dave.”
“I don’t think there’s anyone like him that has gone so long, done so many things, and he’s still good! Look at these infomercials, and the man is still delivering,” Sullivan said. “I don’t think there is anyone who has had that longevity and done it at that high level for so long.”
But beyond the man in the well-made suits, the well-combed hair and golden pipes, something deeper has always driven Dave Woodman.
“The thing that impresses me the most about Dave Woodman in terms of being a good person was that he was a very strong Christian,” Steel said. “I think he may have laid bricks in the new Immanuel Baptist Church because he’s been around Immanuel Baptist since he walked into Little Rock, Arkansas.”
