City High softball escapes West High to advance to the Class 5A -Region 7 semifinals

It is common knowledge that when rivals play each other, it provides even more motivation for both sides to get the win.

So when the City High Little Hawks hosted the West High Trojans in the Class 5A-Region 7 quarterfinals, it came as no surprise that both softball teams were giving their best effort.

When it was all said and done, it was City High that managed to get the 4-1 win at home, marking the 15th straight game that the Little Hawks got the better of their rivals.

"Ever since we knew that we had West High in the playoffs, I preached to the team that there is a lot of emotion in the regular season, but that is times 10 now," Little Hawks head coach Jeff Koenig said. "Tonight West High did a nice job of moving the ball around and getting those strikeouts. But we had to stay on it and stay focused."

Unlike an early-season doubleheader (8-1 and 12-0 scores), runs were not coming easily Thursday. Neither team scored a run through the first three innings.

That changed in the top of the fourth when Trojans eighth-grader Aarianna Shaw hit a timely RBI single to give her team the 1-0 lead. Trojans head coach Barb Lynn said it was important to get on the board first.

"She stepped up big and we are really proud of her," Lynn said of Shaw. "That hit provided us with some energy there. I was really pleased that we struck first, I just hate that we couldn't get a few more runs in."

Now needing to climb out of a hole, it was imperative that the Little Hawks made the most of their at-bats.

After loading the bases with one out, an error by West allowed the Little Hawks to tie the score after junior Mackenzie Dvorsky made her way home. Then it was sophomore Mckenzie Brown's turn at the plate. With the bases still full, Brown knew she had an opportunity to give her team their first lead of the night.

"I was just trying to hit the ball," Brown said. "I knew that I could get on the pitch, so when I hit it, it felt really good."

Brown's three-run double gave City High a 4-1 lead and set up a date with Muscatine in the regional semifinals. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at Muscatine Kent-Stein Park.

City High will be looking to play spoiler against the bracket's top-seeded team. Koenig said he would be happy to return the favor for what the Muskies did to his team in 2020.

"There probably aren't a lot of people who think we can do it, so why not come into the game playing loose, free and fast?" Koenig said. "Three years ago, Muscatine knocked us out in the regional finals. They were the underdog in that game, so why can't we go out there and do the same thing?"

Across the field, the Trojans ended their season with a 1-34 record. Though the summer did not go the way that the team had hoped, Lynn said she is excited to see her players use this year's experiences to be better next season.

"The nice part is that we don't have any seniors in this group," Lynn said. "So a lot of underclassmen got a lot of experience and got to play in new roles. They have some experience now and will all be back next summer, so that is something that they can look forward to. I am really proud of the progress they made from the first day of practice to where they are now."

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: City High softball escapes West High to advance to the Class 5A -Region 7 semifinals