Open in App
Sportsnaut

Victor Caratini powers Brewers past Cubs

By Sportsnaut,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24NBeL_0nIg0P6800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fh41j_0nIg0P6800

Victor Caratini hit a go-ahead solo homer in the eighth inning on Thursday, helping the host Milwaukee Brewers overcome squandering a three-run lead in a 6-5 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.

After Chicago’s Yan Gomes tied things with a two-out, two-run homer in the top of the eighth off J.C. Mejia (1-0), Milwaukee’s own reserve catcher burned his former team by clubbing a shot well into the right-field seats off Michael Fulmer (0-5). Caratini’s homer was his fifth of the season.

Joel Payamps worked around a lead-off single by Trey Mancini in the ninth inning to record his third save for the Brewers, who avoided a third straight defeat to split this four-game set.

Milwaukee entered the fifth with a 1-0 deficit before it finally got to Cubs All-Star Marcus Stroman for all four runs he allowed. Joey Wiemer tied the game with a two-out RBI single to left field, then Christian Yelich barely got the ball over the left-field wall with two men on for his 11th homer that gave the Brewers a 4-1 lead.

Chicago’s Cody Bellinger, who had four hits to extend his hitting streak to 12 games, cranked a two-run homer in sixth off Freddy Peralta. However, Yelich drew a walk in the seventh, stole second and went to third on catcher Gomes’ throwing error before scoring via Willy Adames’ fly ball to left to give the Brewers a 5-3 lead.

Gomes’ two-run homer in the eighth inning leveled things for the Cubs, who have lost eight of their last 11 games.

Stroman, who also yielded four hits and four walks while fanning six in five innings, has given up 12 earned runs over 14 innings in losing three straight starts.

Peralta, meanwhile, allowed three runs, four hits and three walks while matching a season high with 10 strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings for the Brewers.

Chicago opened the scoring in all four games of the set. It did so in the second inning Thursday through back-to-back doubles from Christopher Morel and Bellinger.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Which towns have the most DUI arrests in Illinois?
Aurora, IL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Houston Astros Player Getting Called Out For Dirty Play
Houston, TX1 day ago
Javier Baez leads hit parade as Tigers pound A’s
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Pirates place Andrew McCutchen, Ke’Bryan Hayes on IL
Pittsburgh, PA15 hours ago
Cardinals Announce A Series Of Roster Moves
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
9-Foot invaders from outer space or something else?
Las Vegas, NV26 days ago
There's Something Hidden In The Hershey's Logo And It'll Rock Your World
Hershey, PA7 days ago
The historic Philip E. Chappell House in Pendleton Heights: a Queen Anne presentation from 1888
Kansas City, MO20 days ago
Atlanta TV Schedule: NASCAR Weekend (July 2023)
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Bizarre DQ at U.S. Women’s Open After Multiple Violations of Same Rule
Pebble Beach, CA1 day ago
Police: Britney Spears struck self in incident with Victor Wembanyama
Las Vegas, NV23 hours ago
The Tallest Structure in Missouri Is Basically a Ladder to the Clouds
Syracuse, MO10 hours ago
Los Angeles Lakers boss has a surprising most ‘important’ people in team history list
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Sha’Carri Richardson, Cravont Charleston win 100m national titles
Eugene, OR13 hours ago
Jeopardy! fans stunned after contestants all fail to name iconic NYC landmark and suspect players ‘misunderstood’ clue
New York City, NY5 days ago
NASCAR: Atlanta starting lineup if qualifying is canceled
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
What to Expect at Milwaukee’s St. James 1868 Concert Series?
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
San Francisco 49ers may be forced to move on from QB after training camp
San Francisco, CA21 hours ago
This woman made a Boston subway outfit – And it’s absolutely AWESOME
Boston, MA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy