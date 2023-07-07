Open in App
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Fairfield Lake State Park Developer Shares Future Plans

By Runako Gee,

1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wkGwb_0nIg0LoS00

FAIRFIELD, Texas (KWKT/FOX 44) — Developer Shawn Todd of Todd Interests, addressed the public for the first time since his attempt to purchase the roughly 5,000 acre state park.

The state of Texas wants to seize the property using eminent domain and issued a petition for condemnation.

Today on the steps of the Freestone County Courthouse, Todd claimed there is a slew of misinformation concerning the way events leading up to the purchase and after played out.

Referencing information from as far back as 2018 to corroborate his claims.

“The big thing to accomplish today is to bring truth forward and to show the inconsistencies, the misrepresentations, and my strong opinion made by the park board. And to show that people [have been getting] a spun narrative. As I said in my speech, a spun narrative that’s not accurate,” says Developer Shawn Todd.

An earlier attempt to purchase the land for the park was rejected by the owners of the property.

However, Todd says it is their property now and they will act on their right to do whatever they want with the land. Noting that construction has already started on what is being billed as a luxury lake and golf enclave.

Ultimately upsetting resident and former Fairfield Lake State Park Manager Dennis Walsh, who says the park has provided a wide variety of recreational opportunities to the public.

“We wanted it to be a place for the public, for the future, and this is all going to take it away. [If] Todd Interests [is] successful. We hope parks and wildlife is successful [and is] as able to save the park,” says Walsh.

Mr. Todd says they will continue with their construction plans and those who oppose will continue fighting for their state park.

You can learn more about the “Save the Park” efforts by visiting here.

