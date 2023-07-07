Baby suffered ‘life-altering brain injuries,’ parents charged after 4-month-long manhunt: CMPD

“There’s no additional charges at this point in the investigation,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Lt. James Ivie said. “We’re trying to put together a timeline of what happened prior to the child being left at the hospital. But [the child] suffered severe life-altering brain injuries. This child’s life will not be the same.”
In March 2023, police said the couple was wanted for the abuse of their four-month-old child.
In late March, CMPD was notified by Atrium Health regarding the couple’s baby boy suffering life-threatening injuries. According to the parents, those injuries were from an apparent minor vehicle crash; however, the injuries were determined not to be consistent with a crash.
“It’s time to do right by your child, for one. I know that those parents have to be having second thoughts about running, about not coming and seeing that child,” said Maj. Luke Sell during an April press conference . “We’re all human, so we’re just asking them to come do the right thing, turn themselves in. Let’s figure this thing out.”
