Baby suffered ‘life-altering brain injuries,’ parents charged after 4-month-long manhunt: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. ( QUEEN CITY NEWS ) – A four-month-long manhunt ended this week when two arrests were made regarding a child abuse case from March 20, 2023, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police . The manhunt involved agencies all across the East Coast.

Brandon Augustine and Mildred Chestnut were taken into custody Thursday night and charged with the following :

Felony child abuse inflicting serious injury

Brandon Augustine and Mildred Chestnut, Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office

CMPD said Augustine was caught while ordering food at a McDonald’s on Lawyers Road in Mint Hill around 8 p.m. Thursday, while Chestnut was caught in a wooded area nearby.

More charges could be coming in this case, authorities said.

According to the Mecklenburg County Jail’s website , Chestnut was released at 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 7. Her bond was set at $1,000. Augustine’s bond has been set at $50,000. He remains in jail at this time.

“There’s no additional charges at this point in the investigation,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Lt. James Ivie said. “We’re trying to put together a timeline of what happened prior to the child being left at the hospital. But [the child] suffered severe life-altering brain injuries. This child’s life will not be the same.”

In March 2023, police said the couple was wanted for the abuse of their four-month-old child.

In late March, CMPD was notified by Atrium Health regarding the couple’s baby boy suffering life-threatening injuries. According to the parents, those injuries were from an apparent minor vehicle crash; however, the injuries were determined not to be consistent with a crash.

Officers said at that time, the baby’s injuries were not only severe but life-altering.

Detectives soon discovered that both parents had fled the medical center and vanished, which is when warrants were issued for their arrests.

Brandon Augustine, Mildren Chestnut (Courtesy: CMPD)

In April, an Atlanta-area police department released several sets of body camera footage from their officers’ discovery of the abandoned vehicles allegedly left by Augustine and Chestnut.

“It’s time to do right by your child, for one. I know that those parents have to be having second thoughts about running, about not coming and seeing that child,” said Maj. Luke Sell during an April press conference . “We’re all human, so we’re just asking them to come do the right thing, turn themselves in. Let’s figure this thing out.”

CMPD said the child involved in this case is “now safe.” There’s no word on where the child is at this time.

