Open in App
Queen City News

Baby suffered ‘life-altering brain injuries,’ parents charged after 4-month-long manhunt: CMPD

By Ciara LankfordConnor Lomis,

1 day ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. ( QUEEN CITY NEWS ) – A four-month-long manhunt ended this week when two arrests were made regarding a child abuse case from March 20, 2023, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police . The manhunt involved agencies all across the East Coast.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here .

Brandon Augustine and Mildred Chestnut were taken into custody Thursday night and charged with the following :

  • Felony child abuse inflicting serious injury
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bJ4Rv_0nIfx0nN00
Brandon Augustine and Mildred Chestnut, Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office

CMPD said Augustine was caught while ordering food at a McDonald’s on Lawyers Road in Mint Hill around 8 p.m. Thursday, while Chestnut was caught in a wooded area nearby.

More charges could be coming in this case, authorities said.

According to the Mecklenburg County Jail’s website , Chestnut was released at 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 7. Her bond was set at $1,000. Augustine’s bond has been set at $50,000. He remains in jail at this time.

“There’s no additional charges at this point in the investigation,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Lt. James Ivie said. “We’re trying to put together a timeline of what happened prior to the child being left at the hospital. But [the child] suffered severe life-altering brain injuries. This child’s life will not be the same.”

Standoff ends after SWAT team finds wanted Charlotte man hiding in attic

In March 2023, police said the couple was wanted for the abuse of their four-month-old child.

In late March, CMPD was notified by Atrium Health regarding the couple’s baby boy suffering life-threatening injuries. According to the parents, those injuries were from an apparent minor vehicle crash; however, the injuries were determined not to be consistent with a crash.

Woman airlifted after four-vehicle Hickory wreck: police

Officers said at that time, the baby’s injuries were not only severe but life-altering.

Detectives soon discovered that both parents had fled the medical center and vanished, which is when warrants were issued for their arrests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l4Xgv_0nIfx0nN00
Brandon Augustine, Mildren Chestnut (Courtesy: CMPD)

In April, an Atlanta-area police department released several sets of body camera footage from their officers’ discovery of the abandoned vehicles allegedly left by Augustine and Chestnut.

“It’s time to do right by your child, for one. I know that those parents have to be having second thoughts about running, about not coming and seeing that child,” said Maj. Luke Sell during an April press conference . “We’re all human, so we’re just asking them to come do the right thing, turn themselves in. Let’s figure this thing out.”

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

CMPD said the child involved in this case is “now safe.” There’s no word on where the child is at this time.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Charlotte, NC newsLocal Charlotte, NC
'This child's life will not be the same': Police arrests parents accused of abusing baby
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
CMPD SWAT helps arrest kidnapping suspect in northwest Charlotte
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Charlotte man arrested in connection with Matthews bank robbery: police
Charlotte, NC19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2nd suspect arrested in April homicide, Gastonia police say
Gastonia, NC21 hours ago
Charlotte men with $3,000 worth of stolen items from Harris Teeter arrested after chase down I-77: MPD
Charlotte, NC21 hours ago
Accused Love’s truck stop robber arrested, facing additional charges
Statesville, NC1 day ago
2 suspects on felony warrants arrested after chase ends on I-77
Mooresville, NC22 hours ago
Morganton suspect accused of causing $40K damage during electrical substations break-in
Morganton, NC1 day ago
Suspects taken into custody after chase ends on I-77
Mooresville, NC22 hours ago
CMPD: Woman shot, killed in east Charlotte; person of interest identified
Charlotte, NC22 hours ago
Man Charged With Rape By Hickory Police
Hickory, NC1 day ago
Conover man accused of killing wife, $10K reward offered: U.S. Marshals Service
Conover, NC1 day ago
Standoff ends after SWAT team finds wanted Charlotte man hiding in attic
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Man broke into ex-girlfriend's home as children hid from him, deputies allege
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Child leaves hospital more than a month after drive-by shooting
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
One dead, one severely injured in north Charlotte shooting: CMPD
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
Girl shot out of hospital
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Sheriff: Charlotte man faces felony weapon and drug charges after being stopped by ICSO deputies
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Kidnapper arrested and victim rescued in Rowan County, deputies say
Denton, NC2 days ago
Eviction looms after Charlotte woman says her money order was stolen
Charlotte, NC20 hours ago
‘It’s vital’: Phone tracking data used to find South Carolina teen in Union County
Monroe, NC1 day ago
Zaxby’s gunshot victim dies, suspect sought: Rowan County Sheriff
Salisbury, NC3 days ago
More details, timeline given in deadly Statesville officer-involved shooting
Statesville, NC3 days ago
Over 30 arrested or cited after brawl during Uptown Charlotte July 4th celebrations, CMPD says
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
Kids, teens accused of fighting, throwing fireworks into crowd in Rock Hill
Rock Hill, SC2 days ago
Chicken waste spills onto Gastonia road after tractor-trailer overturns
Gastonia, NC19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy