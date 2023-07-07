Open in App
Mistress & Child Murder Trial: Verdict

By Court TV,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11lfyB_0nIfuyPP00

VIDEO: The jury deliberated for several hours on Thursday before returning a verdict in Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles’ murder trial. (7/6/23)

