KLFY News 10

1 person injured in Jennings shooting, suspect in custody

By Natalie Mills,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LQNwM_0nIft4T700

JENNINGS, La. ( KLFY ) — One person was injured today in a shooting near South Main and Spencer Street in Jennings.

The victim is in stable condition. Jennings Police say they have one suspect in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, please contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-275-9002.

