1 person injured in Jennings shooting, suspect in custody

JENNINGS, La. ( KLFY ) — One person was injured today in a shooting near South Main and Spencer Street in Jennings.

The victim is in stable condition. Jennings Police say they have one suspect in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, please contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-275-9002.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

KLFY Daily Digest

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.