WTVR CBS 6

Police: Train kills woman walking on tracks in Chesterfield County

By Jon Burkett,

1 day ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A train hit and killed a woman walking on the railroad tracks near the 11900 block of Chester Road in Chesterfield County, according to police.

Police were called to that area to investigate at about 8:34 p.m. Thursday.

"A female was walking north on the tracks when she was struck by a northbound train," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email.

Police identified the woman as 45-year-old Sharon B. Goodbred of the 4000 block of Hilltop Field Drive.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

