Hammond car chase leads to arrest of multiple Florida natives

By Rick Gogreve,

1 day ago

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

HAMMOND, La. ( WGNO ) — A case involving car burglaries outside a local Hammond gym concluded Thursday, July 6 with a scene straight out of a movie.

On July 3, the Hammond Police Department received reports of several car burglaries near a local fitness facility and a suspicious vehicle in the area.

Once police arrived on the scene, the suspects had already fled.

“Our response to any call is usually between three to seven minutes, which is pretty impressive, and we usually can get there and get things solved pretty quickly. In this case, we were not that lucky,” said Hammond Police Chief Edwin Bergeron.

Louisiana man arrested after he allegedly chased, shot at ex-girlfriend; evaded police

The police department sent out an APB on the suspect’s vehicle soon after arriving.
On Thursday around noon, police located the car but the suspects drove off when they realized they were spotted.

The chase was on.

“After an extensive pursuit that lasted around 10 to 15 minutes through the city, on the interstate, and through multiple jurisdictions, we were able to get the suspects into custody,” said Chief Bergeron.

Other departments including the Louisiana State Police, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Ponchatoula Police department assisted in the arrest of the men.

30-year-old Tavarus Oliphant, 22-year-old Alton Buris Junior, and 34-year-old Jarr’e Moore were arrested following the chase. All three are Florida residents and reportedly have a history of burglary charges.

“What’s significant about this is that being from out of state, we believe that they’re going to be part of a crime syndicate of sorts that are going from location to location, doing these burglaries,” said Chief Bergeron.

