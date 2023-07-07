Open in App
WJHL

Downtown Kingsport shops stay open late for Shop and Hop

By Slater TeagueJayonna Scurry,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=452dcl_0nIfr4XX00

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — On the first Thursday of every month, businesses in downtown Kingsport keep their doors open later than usual.

Called “Shop and Hop,” the monthly event is designed to give people time to stop by downtown shops after their work hours.

Pal’s says yellow and red straws are making a comeback

Cherie Barker, the owner of Cherie’s Boutique, says the Shop and Hop helps her business stay busy.

“I get quite a bit of sales on the Shop and Hop nights, but it’s more people come in and talk and meet and get to know you,” Barker said. “And if they’re new to the community, we get to welcome them.”

The boutique has local musicians playing outside for every Shop and Hop.

“We have a good time and we start at five and we go until people quit,” Barker said.

Thursday’s Shop and Hop happened with the official start of Fun Fest just over a week away. While Cherie’s Boutique will be included in the Fun Fest scavenger hunt, she wishes more Fun Fest activities took place downtown instead of at the Farmer’s Market.

“That’s all well and good, except it doesn’t help downtown, because over there is commercial business,” said Barker.

Volunteers needed for Kingsport Riverview Park cleanup

Shooters Billiards already stays open late but has specials on shop and hop night.

“We’re family-friendly because there’s not very many family-friendly pool halls in the area,” owner Cura Jones said. “So it’s good for kids and adults and late-nighters as well. So we just try to get everybody to come down here and and have a good time.”

Jones said Shooters Billiards is working on having a corn hole tournament during Fun Fest. She said the Downtown Kingsport Association has been a great help to their business.

“We’re definitely going to have cornhole boards set up here for the public,” Jones said.

The next Shop and Hop will take place on Aug. 3. from 5 to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kingsport, TN newsLocal Kingsport, TN
Weekend Events: Concerts, baseball games, block parties and more
Kingsport, TN1 day ago
No-kill animal shelter in Blountville urges donations as part of Christmas in July event
Blountville, TN2 days ago
July events in downtown Kingsport
Kingsport, TN3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Holston Habitat dedicates new home in Bristol
Bristol, VA19 hours ago
Downtown Elizabethton First Friday events
Elizabethton, TN1 day ago
Bristol Casino celebrates its one-year anniversary
Bristol, VA19 hours ago
Jonesborough Days takes over Main Street for the 53rd celebration
Jonesborough, TN2 days ago
City, state representatives say passenger rail would benefit region
Bristol, VA18 hours ago
Cameo Theater listed for sale
Bristol, VA2 days ago
Tree Streets continue July 4th celebration tradition
Johnson City, TN3 days ago
Giant Screen Movie At Kingsport’s Fun Fest
Kingsport, TN1 day ago
New retail and restaurants could be coming to Greeneville
Greeneville, TN2 days ago
Farmers market in Bristol expands hours
Bristol, VA2 days ago
Marina Restaurant Week: Marker 2 Grille at Lakeview Marina
Bluff City, TN2 days ago
Volunteers needed for Kingsport Riverview Park cleanup
Kingsport, TN3 days ago
Community Heroes: PepsiCo staff work hard each year to keep Johnson City fireworks going
Johnson City, TN2 days ago
As the Bristol Casino marks its first year, construction is on schedule for the 2024 opening of the permanent Hard Rock
Bristol, VA1 day ago
Boonies Restaurant & Pizzeria
Bluff City, TN3 days ago
Bristol community shows up for annual Star Spangled July Fourth Celebration
Bristol, TN3 days ago
Youngkin appoints local to Passenger Rail Authority
Bristol, VA19 hours ago
Olde Greene County Farmers Exchange back for a new season
Greeneville, TN3 days ago
Mountain City holds Independence Day celebration despite obstacles
Mountain City, TN3 days ago
New restaurant coming to The Pinnacle
Bristol, VA2 days ago
Veterans find hope with the help of horses
Kingsport, TN23 hours ago
Call for term limits latest salvo in Jonesborough beer permit battle
Jonesborough, TN4 days ago
Police identify body found outside in Bristol, Virginia
Bristol, VA1 day ago
Pal’s says yellow and red straws are making a comeback
Kingsport, TN4 days ago
Boat parade celebrates Independence Day on Watauga Lake
Hampton, TN3 days ago
Greeneville raising property tax 13%
Greeneville, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy