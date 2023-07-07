Open in App
Open interviews start for Iowa State Fair jobs

By Griffin Wright,

1 day ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair starts in only 35 days and that means it’s time to start hiring the 1,600 workers needed to run the fair.

Jeremy Parsons, the CEO of the Iowa State Fair, said that there are a variety of jobs available at the state fair.

“For our job fair, it’s really just positions for the fair. So again those 1,600 employees everywhere from the Barksdale cookie operation to working in our parking lots, admissions, security, maybe it’s helping in our maintenance department, set up and tear down, so all those things directly for the fair,” Parsons said.

The interviews start at 2 pm and run until 7 pm at the Elwell Family Food Center at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Applicants need to be 16 years old to interview.

To find out more information on the Iowa State Fair Open Interviews Day visit the fair’s website .

