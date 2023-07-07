Open in App
We Are Iowa

Firework vandalism destroys dozens of Des Moines parks

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Iowa State newsLocal Iowa State
Fireworks thrown at police officers, firefighters in Des Moines
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Bicyclist who was hit by truck in Des Moines has died
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Overnight fire destroys Des Moines garages
Des Moines, IA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Top 5 Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurants in Des Moines
Des Moines, IA17 hours ago
7 ‘endangered’ buildings in Des Moines
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Police video shows intense moment where fireworks were shot at them
Des Moines, IA19 hours ago
Here's how many fireworks complaints Des Moines police received on the Fourth of July
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
“We’re ready to have the riders feel small-town Iowa hospitality” - Smallest stop for RAGBRAI is making their final preparations
Toledo, IA1 day ago
'Off the charts ridiculous': Crowd shoots fireworks at police car
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
Police: 3 boys broke into aquatic center, $100 missing
Marshalltown, IA1 day ago
Woman shot after fight breaks out at Des Moines skate park
Des Moines, IA3 days ago
Ames man dies in Marshall County crash
Ames, IA1 day ago
Friday marks the final 'Work Release Party' at the Gas Lamp
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Des Moines bicyclist dies after being hit by truck, police say
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Des Moines brothers located in Wisconsin
Des Moines, IA3 days ago
A house fire was just the start of a bad Sunday for Iowa couple
Mitchellville, IA3 days ago
West Des Moines takes liquor license from controversial bar owner Steve McFadden
West Des Moines, IA2 days ago
Ames man killed in crash on Highway 30
Ames, IA1 day ago
State patrol: 1 killed, 3 injured in Iowa crash
Altoona, IA3 days ago
Ames man killed in Marshall County three-vehicle crash
Ames, IA1 day ago
80/35 Music Festival announces new location for 2024
Des Moines, IA15 hours ago
Creston dog park holds grand opening on July 4
Creston, IA4 days ago
Clive police: Law enforcement will not ask for cryptocurrency
Clive, IA17 hours ago
Police: Woman who called in fight at Des Moines park shot as she ran away
Des Moines, IA3 days ago
Goal reached to give Xavior Harrelson a headstone
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
Why some Grimes residents say the city needs to change its fireworks ordinance
Grimes, IA4 days ago
1 dead, 3 hurt in single-vehicle crash in Marion County
Knoxville, IA3 days ago
The Iowa Restaurant That You Should Add to Your Bucket List [PHOTOS]
Des Moines, IA3 days ago
Daughters college funds helped with parents sweet corn stand
Indianola, IA14 hours ago
Jefferson Police Report July 5, 2023
Jefferson, IA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy