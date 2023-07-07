Open in App
Owasso to decide expansion work's tax funding in August election

By Samson Tamijani,

1 day ago
Owasso is one of the only Tulsa metro area communities without a property tax for city projects.

Now, the city wants to get the word out for a sales tax vote for future infrastructure expansion.

With Owasso's near-constant development, a city election will decide whether to permanently keep a 55-hundredths sales tax , which, as City Manager Warren Lehr explains, has already influenced road projects since 2017, with renewals approved by voters every two years.

"It's a very important election," Lehr said. "It pretty much will determine the future of the city's funding mechanisms."

"The city does have a one-penny capital improvements fund. This would kind of relieve that funding and also kind of enhance that funding because the demand for transportation infrastructure really never ends."

Due to what it describes as rising construction costs, the city names several highly trafficked roads as a top priority.

The wish list of all road projects includes installing a median, wider sidewalks, and bike lanes.

The city also envisions the ranch creek family trail to connect to other county trails.

Without the tax, Lehr said, accommodating the city's growth gets complicated.

"(The current tax) would expire. It would definitely hamper a major source of our funding," he said. "And it would slow down transportation projects."

"A key point is that...studies are showing us that about 69% of our shoppers come from outside the city. So as a sales tax, a lot of the cost of this infrastructure - transportation, in this case, it's born by visitors to Owasso."

Like with many tax proposals, this one gets a mixed reaction online . Owasso resident Mike Dykstra also sees the pros and cons of the tax.

"But like, with expansion of the road and a nature trail, I mean, Owasso needs more stuff like that," Dykstra said. "And if it's gonna be put to good use, if it's gonna continue doing stuff for our community, I don't mind it at all."

Lehr said the city hopes the August 8 election brings out engaged voters, regardless of their preference.

