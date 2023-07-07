Open in App
TheDailyBeast

Fox Host Asks Ron DeSantis Why He’s ‘Not Connecting’ with Voters

By William Vaillancourt,

1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32uBfW_0nIfl91i00
Fox News

Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis was pressed Thursday during a Fox News interview about his polling struggles and the emerging narrative, promoted by analysts on both sides, that he is “not connecting” with voters who should otherwise support his messages.

Fox News host Will Cain began by mentioning the fact that Steve Cortes, a top DeSantis PAC official, publicly acknowledged Sunday that the Florida governor’s campaign is looking at an “uphill battle.”

DeSantis currently trails Donald Trump by about 28 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight's average of GOP primary polls, despite having been within a few percentage points of the former president in February.

After making sure to tell DeSantis that he believes he has “done a wonderful job” as governor, Cain asked him “when that job—if ever—begins to resonate in the numbers for you for president.”

“There are those that say there is something about you that is not connecting for whatever reason—not connecting with the voter, whether it be personality, Donald Trump says it’s about loyalty, Francis Suarez says it’s about your relationships,” Cain said, referring to the Miami mayor, who announced his presidential candidacy last month.

When asked about the reason for these criticisms, DeSantis directed Cain to his recent fundraising numbers.

“Well, I think—did you see the news today about the record fundraising haul we’ve had? Nobody has been able to match that in the history of modern presidential politics,” he claimed.

DeSantis’s campaign brought in $20 million since its May launch, it announced earlier in the day, with the super PAC called Never Back Down raising $130 million, though more than $80 million of that was from DeSantis’ 2022 gubernatorial re-election fund.

“So we’ve got a huge amount of support to take the case to the people. We really haven’t started that yet. We are in the process of building out a great organization and I think we’re going to be on the ground in all these early states,” DeSantis said, then declaring that he has been better than anyone else in the last five years at standing up for “hard-working Americans.”

“That’s going to be a great story to tell because if we did it in Florida, we absolutely can do it as president,” he continued, before deploying one of his favorite campaign targets. “That will mean the border invasion stops, it will mean the economy is restored, and it’s going to mean that woke ideology ends up in the dustbin of history.”

Later in the interview, DeSantis was asked more directly about what it would take to beat Trump in the primary.

“I have… been attacked more than anybody,” DeSantis claimed. “Trump has spent over $20 million attacking me. That’s more than he spent supporting Republican candidates in last year’s midterm elections.”

Trump, for instance, has said that DeSantis “needs a personality transplant.”

DeSantis then suggested that he is better equipped than Trump to make inroads with Independent voters and those who haven’t voted Republican in years.

“I’ve shown I can do that, and I think we can do it nationally,” he said.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Woman Has the 'Worst Stay Ever' at Hilton Garden Inn in Tallahassee. Finds a Trash Bag Inside Room Containing Red Vomit
Tallahassee, FL14 hours ago
Florida Homeowner Returns From Vacation to Find a Squatter had Claimed Ownership of His House
Ocala, FL23 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
9-Foot invaders from outer space or something else?
Las Vegas, NV26 days ago
An Amazon manager who stole almost $10 million with fake invoices and used the money to buy a house, a Tesla, and a Lamborghini was jailed for 16 years
Smyrna, GA8 hours ago
QAnon Leader Dies One Year After Claiming Donald Trump Was JFK Jr. in Disguise
Millville, MN1 day ago
‘What the Hell Is a Blizzard?’ Trump Bewildered By Dairy Queen Menu While Ordering Supporters Ice Cream
Council Bluffs, IA19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy