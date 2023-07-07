Open in App
BCANY tournament to return to Johnson City

By Brian Rudman,

1 day ago

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Similar to most sports, local basketball players are not just on the court during the school season, many are playing year round.

Each summer, the Basketball Coaches Association of New York (BCANY) holds a tournament for both Boys and Girls Basketball where each section in the state sends a team of their best to compete at a high level.

Once again, the tournament will be played at Johnson City High School, running from July 28th through the 30th.

The weekend includes 4 or 5 games for each squad, a slam dunk contest and some important events involving college recruiting including a clinic with College Coaches and an education program for both players and parents about the college recruiting process.

Official rosters have not been released by BCANY; we will update online with the Section 4 rosters when they are released.

