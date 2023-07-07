Open in App
WHNT News 19

Huntsville native Mazie MacGrotty preps for USTA Under-16 Clay Court Nationals

By Olivia Whitmire,

1 day ago



HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville will once again welcome the top female youth tennis players for the USTA Under-16 Clay Court Nationals.

The tournament brings together more than 200 of the top players in this age group from across the country for singles and doubles competitions.

Hiley Mazda Key Athlete of the Week: Grissom’s Tyler Watts

North Alabama has a local athlete representing the 256 in this year’s field – Mazie MacGrotty, a rising freshman at Huntsville High, will take her home court on the national stage.

“I’m really excited to play here on my home courts, because all my friends and family and my coaches will be here, which is pretty cool for this high level of a tournament and I’m really happy about it,” MacGrotty said.

“There’s going to be more people watching because Mazie is playing 100%, and there’s going to be people that maybe she doesn’t even know watching,” tournament director and Athletic Club Alabama owner Eddie Jacques said. “There’s going to be more cheering and that’s not something you normally see at a lot of junior events around the country where there’s quite a few people that will come out and watch this event, especially with someone local. She’ll have local support which adds a little bit of pressure but she’ll deal with it just fine.”

The tournament starts on Sunday, July 9 and wraps up with the championship matches on Sunday, July 16.

