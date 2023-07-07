Undefeated Minnesota Aurora advances to USL W League quarterfinals

Ari DelMoral's 23rd minute penalty kick goal was all Minnesota Aurora needed to get past Chicago City SC and move onto the quarterfinals of the USL W League playoffs.

DelMoral drove the penalty kick low to the right of the keeper after a Chicago City defender fouled Aurora's Maya Hansen in the penalty box on a corner kick.

Chicago City's Sophia Jamie made the comeback effort for her team more difficult with her 78th minute red card after receiving two yellow cards in the 76th and 78th minutes, respectively.

The Aurora entered the playoffs as one of two teams with a perfect 12-0-0 record, as well as the biggest goal differential (+56) in the league.

Next up for Minnesota is a Saturday 2 p.m. match against Indy Eleven.