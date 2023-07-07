Open in App
WANE 15

Pacers’ Haliburton representing Team USA at FIBA World Cup

By Josh Ayen,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06N5La_0nIfiwvl00

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Later this summer, Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton is trading the blue and gold for the red, white and blue.

Haliburton was named to the 12-man roster for Team USA in the upcoming FIBA World Cup.

The All-Star is coming off a career season with Indiana. This past year, Haliburton averaged career highs in points (20.7 per game), assists (10.4) and steals (1.6). Haliburton was rewarded with a max contract extension , worth up to a reported $260 million over the next five seasons.

Haliburton and Team USA will compete in the FIBA World Cup in August.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

