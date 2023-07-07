Pacers’ Haliburton representing Team USA at FIBA World Cup

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Later this summer, Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton is trading the blue and gold for the red, white and blue.

Haliburton was named to the 12-man roster for Team USA in the upcoming FIBA World Cup.

The All-Star is coming off a career season with Indiana. This past year, Haliburton averaged career highs in points (20.7 per game), assists (10.4) and steals (1.6). Haliburton was rewarded with a max contract extension , worth up to a reported $260 million over the next five seasons.

Haliburton and Team USA will compete in the FIBA World Cup in August.

