Chatfield State Park swim beach reopens after E. coli closure

By Colleen Flynn,

1 day ago

Update July 7: Chatfield State Park’s swim beach has reopened.

DENVER (KDVR) — A second state park’s swimming areas in metro Denver have been closed due to higher levels of E. coli detected in the water, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a release Thursday.

Chatfield State Park’s swim beach has been temporarily closed after tests showed elevated levels of E. coli in the water, CPW said. The levels registered unsafe bacteria levels above the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment requirements.

High E. coli levels close Cherry Creek swim area

Signage has been put up around the park informing visitors of the closure but boating access and hand-launched vessels are not restricted, CPW said.

Cherry Creek State Park swim areas were also temporarily closed Thursday after routine tests showed elevated levels of E. coli in its waters.

Neither state park’s swimming areas will be reopened until tests indicate the levels are safe, CPW said.

