Open in App
KVUE

City of Austin could change how residents are notified about upcoming projects

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Commission vote on DPS in Austin won’t stand after violation of Texas Open Meetings Act
Austin, TX18 hours ago
Waller Creek Tunnel project gets underway in Downtown Austin
Austin, TX18 hours ago
City of Kyle comprehensive master plan enters prioritization phase
Kyle, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
City of Hutto approves Fritz Park construction plan
Hutto, TX1 day ago
Changes to how Austin notifies residents of zoning, policy updates may be on the way
Austin, TX3 days ago
The Safety of Downtown Austin: Unmasking the Truth
Austin, TX1 day ago
LGBTQ+ home buyers face costly choice: Protections versus Price
Austin, TX19 hours ago
Typhoon Texas offers free admission to teachers, administrators on July 11
Pflugerville, TX1 day ago
TribCast: Extreme heat and the toll of climate change on Texas
Austin, TX23 hours ago
Q&A: Construction on Loop 360 will eliminate traffic lights in parts of west Austin
Austin, TX1 day ago
Georgetown, TxDOT lay out plan for Leander Road
Georgetown, TX1 day ago
New phase of construction on South Congress and Stassney Lane to begin on Monday
Austin, TX20 hours ago
Pours for Pets fundraiser assisting animals in Austin
Austin, TX1 day ago
Austin ISD teachers asked to pay back $2,000 bonus after district accidentally overpaid some employees
Austin, TX1 day ago
Backlash brews against Texas law that eliminates mandatory water breaks
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Austin halts downtown affordable housing, commercial space development
Austin, TX2 days ago
Austin Water customers complain of taste and odor issues
Austin, TX2 days ago
‘Death Star’ Texas law to impact pet sales
Round Rock, TX2 days ago
Celebrating The Fourth of July in Austin With a Crazy Brawl
Austin, TX1 day ago
Developer eyes 722-acre lakeside development near Lake Georgetown
Georgetown, TX2 days ago
New study ranks Austin metro as best place to start a career
Austin, TX1 day ago
What are the fireworks restrictions in the Austin area?
Austin, TX4 days ago
Austin Water customers experiencing smell, taste issues
Austin, TX1 day ago
APD criticized for slow response times to 911 calls amid staffing shortage
Austin, TX2 days ago
Travis County to look at cost-of-living adjustments and pay increases for in-person workers
Austin, TX2 days ago
Site Of New H-E-B Store Steeped In Austin History
Austin, TX22 hours ago
San Marcos couple sues city over historic home with KKK connections
San Marcos, TX2 days ago
Musicians to ask Austin's Music Commission to back recommendation regarding SXSW pay
Austin, TX3 days ago
Expert tips to keep your energy bill low this summer in Central Texas
Austin, TX1 hour ago
Austin rent prices total over $1,700 per month on average, new report finds
Austin, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy