Inside The Padres

Padres News: Yu Darvish Lost 7 Pounds as He Battled Non-COVID Illness

By Patrick Warren,

1 day ago

After fighting off a viral illness that kept him out of the Padres' lineup since June 21, Yu Darvish is finally feeling back to normal.

Darvish told reporters, through an interpreter, that he felt more like himself, but did lose some weight during his sickness.

"I can probably say I'm close to 100% now," Darvish said. "You know I lost some weight so that was a little bit concerning, but I"m getting better and feeling good."

Darvish's return to the mound will be a welcome sight for the Padres, who experienced a six-game skid before turning it around for the last few games. In July, the Padres are 3-1 and face an Angels team who just lost Mike Trout to an unfortunate hand injury Wednesday night.

Darvish predicted that he would be back in the rotation before the All-Star break, meaning he will likely start in one of the Padres' three games against the New York Mets.

Before getting sick, Darvish held a 4.84 ERA with a 3.4 walk-to-strikeout ratio, allowing 1.23 WHIP. These numbers would mark the worst season Darvish has had as a Padre were the season to be over.

Darvish isn't the only star who has struggled in San Diego this season, as a roster chock-full of talented players has severely underperformed. From a pitching standpoint, the Padres have actually had a decent first half of the season, with a team ERA of 3.84, good for sixth-best in Major League Baseball.

As San Diego looks to ride their recent momentum into the All-Star break, Darvish's return could be a mutually beneficial experience. He could further bolster a starting pitching lineup that has been one of the best in baseball, and he could feed off of the team's recent winning energy en route to a better second half of the season.

