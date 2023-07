CHATHAM, NJ -- Chatham baseball player Trent Jenks has committed to play for NCAA Division 1 Hofstra University after he plays his senior season for Chatham High in 2024.

Jenks is coming off a standout 2023 season for the Cougars in which he batted .375 with three home runs, 24 hits and 12 stolen bases while playing first base and center field.

The right-hander also excelled as a pitcher for Chatham, spinning a no-hitter vs. Morris Catholic and ending with an ERA of 1.02 while striking out 51 in 41 innings of work.