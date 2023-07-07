Open in App
Fox News

Kanter Freedom responds to WNBA player calling US 'trash': 'I hope people realize how good we have it'

By Charles Creitz,

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Yall remember all the propaganda that the media has been pumpin out the last 3+ years? According to them, the unvaccinated should all be dead, and the vaccinated should be healthy. Just go look at most vaccinated countries......
New York City, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
WNBA says Brittney Griner subject of 'inappropriate' incident involving social media 'provocateur'
Dallas, TX27 days ago
WNBA champ Natasha Cloud pinpoints 'biggest obstacle' in discourse after calling America 'trash'
Seattle, WA4 days ago
From $47M To $4M: Russell Westbrook Resigns After One Of The Largest Salary Cuts In NBA History
Los Angeles, CA19 hours ago
Carrot Top says he was on the same plane as woman who went on tirade about 'not real' passenger
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Iowa man hoping to break Guinness World Record for largest pencil collection on Earth
Colfax, IA1 hour ago
9-Foot invaders from outer space or something else?
Las Vegas, NV26 days ago
Kendrick Perkins Claims Kobe Bryant’s Comeback From Rape Allegations Gave Him “Best Story In NBA History”
Edwards, CO22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy