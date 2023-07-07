Stats: Tamim Iqbal, an all-format giant of Bangladesh cricket

8313 Runs scored by Tamim Iqbal in ODI cricket. He retires as the only player with 8000-plus runs for Bangladesh in the format. His 14 ODI hundreds are also the most by any player for Bangladesh; no one else has even scored ten .

1 Tamim signs off as the highest run-getter for Bangladesh in international cricket with a tally of 15,148. His 25 hundreds across formats are also the most by anyone for Bangladesh.

62.83 Tamim's batting average in ODI cricket between April 2015 and December 2018. It is the fourth-best average for any batter with 1000-plus runs in that period, only behind Virat Kohli (83.97), Ross Taylor (67.61) and Rohit Sharma (66.00). Tamim scored 2325 runs in that 45-month period, with seven hundreds in 44 innings.

1 Tamim is the only Bangladesh player to score a century in men's T20Is . He scored an unbeaten 103 off 63 balls against Oman in Dharamsala at the 2016 T20 World Cup.

6 Men with a double-century in Test cricket, a 150 in ODIs and a hundred in T20Is, including Tamim. Only Chris Gayle and Brendon McCullum were part of this elite list when Tamim completed the treble in 2016, while Rohit Sharma, David Warner and Virat Kohli made their way into it later.

5134 Test runs for Tamim, the second-most for Bangladesh, only behind Mushfiqur Rahim's 5553. Tamim was their highest Test run-getter between 2015 and 2020 before Mushfiqur took over. The last time Tamim overtook Mushfiqur was during the home series against Sri Lanka last year, but his stay at the top was shortlived as Mushfiqur reclaimed his spot after a couple of hours.

206 Tamim's highest Test score, against Pakistan in Khulna in 2015. He shared a 312-run opening stand with Imrul Kayes during that knock which is the highest opening partnership for any team in their second innings .

450 Innings out of 451 where Tamim opened the batting. The only instance of him not opening was in the first innings of the Potchefstroom Test against South Africa in 2017 . He batted at No. 5 then, after being off the field for most of the session before Bangladesh's innings.