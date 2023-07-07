Francisco Alvarez plunking comes after warning from Mets’ coach

PHOENIX — Francisco Alvarez’s celebrations have become almost as prodigious as his home runs.

The Mets don’t want the rookie catcher to stop with either one, but Alvarez received what he considered sage advice before Thursday’s game from third-base coach Joey Cora, who told him to better gauge the situation before launching a full-blown celebration.

That message seemed all the more on point after Alvarez was drilled near the left shoulder by reliever Jose Ruiz in the seventh inning of the Mets’ 9-0 victory over the Diamondbacks that completed a three-game sweep.

Alvarez looked toward the pitcher and both benches emptied, but order was restored without punches thrown.

Alvarez had earlier homered in a third straight game, so it’s possible if there was any intent to plunk the Mets catcher it stemmed from his sizzling bat.

But Alvarez’s celebratory actions in the previous game also may have played into any intention by Ruiz.

The benches and bullpens clear in Arizona after Francisco Álvarez is hit by a pitch pic.twitter.com/Kmyb6U3z10 — SNY (@SNYtv) July 7, 2023

“The reason I looked at [Ruiz] was to see if he was looking back at me,” Alvarez said through an interpreter. “He was looking at the ground, but at the end of the day I am ready for whatever reaction they want. If they did it on purpose or if they did it to make me feel bad, what they should do is strike me out there.”

Alvarez added that as he was walking to first base, Ruiz told him: “My bad, my bad.”

In Wednesday’s win, Alvarez carried his bat most of the way to first base and flung it high into the air as his ball cleared the right-field fence for a game-tying homer with two outs in the ninth inning before Mark Canha’s RBI triple later in the inning brought home the go-ahead run in what became a 2-1 victory .

Home plate umpire Tripp Gibson (73) steps between Diamondbacks relief pitcher Jose Ruiz (not pictured) and Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez after the rookie was hit by a pitch. USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Alvarez began running the bases backward and flexing his muscles toward his teammates in the first-base dugout.

“[Cora] just said that emotions are good to have in a game, but let’s also keep in mind that at that point there was still a lot of game to be played since it was only a home run to tie the game,” Alvarez said before the game. “If it’s one of those things where we take the lead by two runs or three runs, it’s more appropriate to do, but at that point we had to kind of stay locked into the game.”

Cora reminded Alvarez that if the game Wednesday had stayed tied after his homer, he would have returned behind the plate at catcher.

Francisco Alvarez drew an admonishment from third base coach Joey Cora for his bicep-flexing celebration after he hit the game-tying homer in the Mets’ comeback win on Wednesday night. AP

His emotions from the celebration still would have been high and possibly could have caused him to make an error in judgment.

“[Cora] pulled me aside [Thursday] when we were more relaxed and he just said, ‘We have to understand the situations of the game,’ ” Alvarez said. “It wasn’t in a bad way. He wasn’t getting on me. He wasn’t trying to teach me a lesson. It was just to give me some good advice to say I have got to zone back into the game.”

Alvarez said seeing the excitement on his teammates’ faces as he flexed toward the dugout on Wednesday night only added to the moment.

Francisco Alvarez celebrates with Jeff McNeil after hitting a two-run homer on Thursday, his second homer in as many games. AP

“I saw them all jumping around and everything,” Alvarez said. “That’s when it hit me, ‘Man, we just tied the game up,’ and right there my immediate thought was we were going to win the game.”

Alvarez agreed with the assessment his bat flip was “epic,” but said it’s something he probably should avoid in the future in that situation.

“I can’t do that again,” he said. “It wasn’t a home run to take the lead or anything. We have still got a baseball game to play. If it’s a tie ballgame at that point a bat flip probably isn’t necessary in that situation.”