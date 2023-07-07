Open in App
KBTX.com

Texas gets $60 million in federal funds to strengthen power grid against extreme weather

By EMILY FOXHALL,

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Lawsuit seeks to end new law signed by Greg Abbott banning water breaks after Texas heat wave deaths
Houston, TX21 hours ago
Special property tax relief committee hears from public on growing concerns
Austin, TX18 hours ago
Texas Border: Floating Barrier Concerns Grow
Eagle Pass, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Texas Wants to Know: When will construction on Interstate 35 be done?
Waco, TX2 days ago
Texans Die from Heat Exhaustion After Governor Bans Water Breaks
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Expect Delays on These 30 East Texas Roads As Seal Coating Begins
Lufkin, TX2 days ago
When Will the Texas Heat Dome Finally Implode?
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Bexar County Sheriff seeks federal investigation into deceptive migrant flights from Texas
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
The Race to Save Texas’ Failed Megabridge
Corpus Christi, TX3 days ago
New bill would give renters, homeowners a break & boost school funding
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Current Heatwave Explained by Texas A&M Professor And Texas State Climatologist
College Station, TX4 days ago
Farmer Brothers (FARM) Closes Direct Ship & Texas Facility Sale
Northlake, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy