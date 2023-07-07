Jefferson County Park temporarily closed following damage from explosives

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Some Jefferson County residents voiced frustration Thursday over the damage done to the Northwest Sports Complex on Byrnesville Road in House Springs. Restrooms and a concession area used as storage were destroyed by some type of explosive on the evening of the Fourth of July.

“It’s ridiculous,” said Greg Enghauser, a Jefferson County resident.

His grandkids play baseball on the fields of the complex. The park includes ball fields, picnic tables, a pavilion, a walking trail, and a skate park.

Jefferson County Parks officials temporarily closed the park following the damage. They hope to find a way to reopen soon. Officials are looking into the possibility of temporarily using portable restrooms.

A Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the park for a complaint of individuals lighting fireworks inside the restrooms around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. Officials said there was significant damage when the deputy arrived, and the ground was littered with fireworks debris.

“I feel bad for my son,” said Awsten Powell, a Jefferson County resident. “You know, he loves this park, and he’s trying to learn how to skateboard.”

Witnesses told the sheriff’s deputy as many as 20 people were inside the building at the time the damage occurred. Investigators are following several leads and feel confident they are on the right track to find those responsible.

An early estimate from park officials on rebuilding the restrooms and concessions put the cost of the damage in the $150,000 to $200,000 range.

Enghauser hopes those responsible will be held accountable.

“If the kids don’t want to, let mom and dad pay for it,” he said.

