Culver's rolls out new signature sauce nationwide

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. -- Culver's fans have a new and unique dipping sauce in which to dunk their chicken tenders and fries.

The burger chain, which got its start nearly four decades ago in Sauk City, has rolled out its new Culver's Signature Sauce at restaurants nationwide.

Culver's describes the sauce as "creamy and tangy, with notes of buttermilk, savory Parmesan and a whisper of bleu cheese."

The creation was designed to complement the chain's full menu, Quinn Adkins, Culver's director of menu development, said in a news release .

"Our signature sauce is unique – the flavor melds and changes depending on which menu offering it's accompanying," Adkins said. "Whether it's the savory taste of an onion ring or the warm crunch of our Butterfly Jumbo Shrimp, the sauce's unique combination of ingredients brings out even more of the Culver's flavor cues our guests know and love."

Culver's has also added Ken's Boom Boom Sauce and Della Terra Marinara to its menu.

