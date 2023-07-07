Agbaji leads Jazz to first Summer League win

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Ochai Agbaji had 22 points and 13 rebounds as the Utah Jazz won its first Summer League Game, beating Memphis Thursday night at the Delta Center, 98-83.

After getting off to a 5-for-23 start from the field, the Jazz (1-2) caught fire in the second quarter, outscoring the Grizzlies, 27-13 to take a 45-38 lead into the half.

Memphis (2-1) rallied to take the lead in the third quarter, but Agbaji and Johnny Juzang helped close out the game in the fourth, punctuated by a half-court alley-oop dunk from Keyonte George to Agbaji.

Agbaji made 8-of-20 shots from the field, including 5-for-13 from three-point range. Juzang made 6-of-9 shots for 15 points off the bench.

“I think we went through some ups and downs yesterday and then even today we went through some ups and downs,” said Agbaji. “The best thing was we kind of centered down to what our game plan was. We stayed with that and controlled the game.”

“I think we’re trying to trust each other some more,” said Juzang. “That’s when we’re at our best is when we’re getting the ball moving, playing with some pace, communicating and sticking together.”

George made just two buckets on the night, but still finished with 15 points, as he went 10-for-10 from the free throw line. He also finished with a team-high five assists. The Jazz had 23 assists as a team.

“That’s how we want to play,” said Jazz Summer League head coach Evan Bradds. “I’m really proud of all of our guys. A lot of guys stepped up, and a lot of guys played well tonight.”

Micah Potter added 10 points for the Jazz, while Vernon Carey Jr. had 9. Luka Šamanić scored eight points before leaving with a knee injury in the second half.

GG Jackson led Memphis with 23 points, while Tarik Biberovic scored 13.

Utah shot 41.6 percent from the field, while Memphis was held to 39.0 percent shooting.

The Jazz now head south for the Las Vegas Summer League beginning Saturday night against the L.A. Clippers at 8:00 p.m.

“It was nice to get a win, and obviously we want to carry this momentum over to Vegas,” Agbaji said.

