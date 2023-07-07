Open in App
Local elected official, Iowa ACLU reacts to Gov. Reynolds’ special session

By Kayla SamekLaigha Anderson,

1 day ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa lawmakers and organizations are reacting to Governor Kim Reynolds’ calling for a special session to enact new abortion restrictions.

Legislators will meet in Des Moines on July 11th at 8:30 a.m. in the morning for the main purpose of passing pro-life legislation. Last month, the Iowa Supreme Court voted 3-3 to keep the injunction in place for the so-called “Fetal heartbeat bill.” That measure would have prohibited abortions after 6 weeks of pregnancy.

During the scheduled legislative session, lawmakers didn’t take up any bills regarding abortion. State senator Jeff Taylor said that was a decision by the party leadership.

“The leadership in the legislature and also the governor felt it would be a wiser course to wait until we see what the state supreme court had to say about that heartbeat legislation. I was ready to vote on something, you know, back in March or April. So I’m glad we’re able to come back in July and register the view of the legislature on the issue,” Taylor said.

The procedure is still legal in Iowa up to the 20th week into the pregnancy.

The ACLU of Iowa’s Executive Director Mark Stringer released a statement on the special session.
“[Governor Reynolds] believes that one of the most personal decisions a woman can make should be made by politicians. This is wrong. Individuals, not the government, should decide if and when they start a family. The people in our state deserve better…It will be our state legislators who decide what bill ends up on Gov. Reynold’s desk once the special session is finished next week. We encourage them to exercise their independence and to vote with the best interests of their constituents in mind.”

