WMBB

Panama City water main break leaves several hundred without water

By Tom Lewis,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26DAyj_0nIfbXEl00

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Several hundred people are without water again Thursday evening, due to a water main break.

Panama City utility officials said a contractor working for Florida Power and Light, hit the 12-inch water main yesterday. It incident happened at Star Avenue and Nadine Road. The city shut off the water around 9 Wednesday night.

Crews tried to repair the water main on Thursday, but they had difficulties reaching it. It’s about 14 feet deep and the ground is now saturated with water.

The city turned on the water for a few hours Thursday evening. They’ll turn it on again from 5 am to 7 am Friday.

They’ll replace about 200 feet of the 12-inch main. Until then, a precautionary boil water notice is in effect for the North Bay Landing Apartments and Liberty subdivision until water tests show it’s safe to drink.

The Star Avenue water main break is almost repaired
Panama City, FL18 hours ago
Panama City neighborhood without water for days
Panama City, FL1 day ago
PanCare breaks ground on new Panama City facility
Panama City, FL18 hours ago
