WSAV News 3

Controversial play sparks rule change, Calvary Day coach weighs in

By Joey Lamar,

1 day ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Today we’re talking about last year’s class three A state championship game between Cedar Grove and Sandy Creek. There was around a minute left in the game. The ball carrier was clearly down before the goal line and the official ruled that that was a touchdown. Sandy Creek took the lead and won the title.

With the benefit of instant replay, we can all see this was not a touchdown. This call was so bad, it prompted rule changes to the state championship games this season.

New this year, the GHSA approved instant replay for the football state championship games only. Coaches will have two challenges outside of the final two minutes of each half then all replays will come from the video replay official.

With the head coach’s challenges, teams will not be charged a timeout regardless of the outcome.

WSAV asked Calvary Day coach Mark Stroud what he thinks about this rule change.

“People will ask the question, ‘Why don’t you do it statewide,'” Stroud said. “Well, you can’t do it statewide because not everyone is set up for that. When something really bad happens, like what happened this past year in a game. People become aware and they make changes. There is no reason not to do it. They can do it. So, it’s good.”

The decision of the video review official is final and protests are not allowed.

